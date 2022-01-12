In Sarawak, 46 victims evacuated as floods hit Sibu

Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Dept personnel rescue a resident of Kampung Seduan Jaya in Sibu from the flood, January 12, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Jan 12 — Sibu has become the first district in the state to be hit by floods during the ongoing monsoon season when 46 individuals from five families from Kampung Seduan Jaya were evacuated to a temporary flood relief centre.

Fire and Rescue Department Zone 4 chief Janggan Muling said the relief centre was opened at 3.14pm after being instructed by the district’s Disaster Management Committee chairman Wong Hee Sieng.

He said a team from the Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Station was deployed to the location after receiving information regarding the flood incident at noon, adding that upon arrival the team found part of the area was submerged under 0.76 metres of floodwaters.

“At that time, three houses were already inundated with floodwaters as high as 0.3 metres due to high tide and the rain,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victims comprised two senior citizens, 26 adults, 16 children and two babies. — Bernama