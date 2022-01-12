Health Ministry: Another 27 deaths from Covid-19 logged, nine brought-in-dead

Workers wearing protective suits bury a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam May 18, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Malaysia recorded a jump in the number of new deaths from Covid-19, from 18 yesterday to 27 today.

This number includes nine who were brought-in-dead (BID), bringing the national fatality rate to 31,723.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website, the national death rate remains at seven deaths per one million, based on data from the past two weeks.

Terengganu also still has the highest death rate in the same period, with 25 deaths per one million people, followed by Kelantan with nine deaths per million, and Pahang, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Melaka and Selangor, all with eight deaths per million.

In terms of daily deaths, Selangor topped the list with the highest number of fatalities yesterday, recording nine deaths — including two who were BID — followed by Terengganu and Johor with four deaths each, and Sabah and Kuala Lumpur with three deaths each.

No deaths were recorded in Perak, Perlis, Penang, Kedah, Sarawak, Labuan or Putrajaya.

Malaysia's new Covid-19 infections rose again yesterday, surpassing the 3,000-mark.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country logged 3,175 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24-hour period, bringing the country's cumulative cases to 2,792,035.