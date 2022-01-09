Minister assures new electricity tariff won’t burden the people

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks to reporters during a press conference in Kota Baru August 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, Jan 9 — The government has given assurance that the new electricity tariff for this year until 2024 will not burden the people.

The Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the new tariff would benefit nearly 85 per cent of domestic account holders out of eight million account holders nationwide.

He said the government has taken into consideration the country’s current situation that is recovering from the economic crisis following the Covid-19 pandemic in determining the new electricity tariff.

“The government has studied (this matter) and will make an announcement soon. However, I guarantee that it (electricity tariff) will not burden the people, especially domestic account holders,” he said, adding that the new tariff also involves industrial and commercial accounts.

He told this to reporters after handing over assistance to associations, non-governmental organisations and clubs at the Kota Baru Member of Parliament Service Centre here today.

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin said more than 40,000 heads of households (KIR) would benefit from the one-off 100 per cent rebate for December electricity bills, adding that the initiative provided under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would ease the burden faced by victims affected by the recent massive floods.

He said, in addition, the government would encourage the people to use energy-saving electrical appliances rated four and five stars.

“Although the price is more expensive, our government encourages the use of electrical appliances in this category by providing a rebate of RM200 per household.

“So far, more than 1,100 shop owners and retailers have been listed to redeem the rebate,” he said adding both the list as well the electrical items that could be purchased using the rebate could be accessed at SEDA Malaysia (Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia) website. — Bernama