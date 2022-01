People hold umbrellas while walking on a street during a rainy day in Kuala Lumpur January 2, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — After four consecutive days of recording Covid-19 cases above the 3,000 mark, the Health Ministry sees a drop in the daily infection rate to 2,888 today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total cumulative number of Covid-19 cases nationwide now to 2,786,219.

MORE TO COME