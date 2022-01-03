High tide phenomenon expected to hit Malaysia in January, February, says Irrigation and Drainage Dept

Mohd Hilmi Husi, 48 carries his son, Nia Azzad Mohd Helmi, 5, to leave his house area after it was flooded due to the high tide phenomenon in Kampung Sungai Janggut in Kuala Selangor in this file picture taken on October 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Malaysia is forecasted to face the third phase of the high tide phenomenon from January 2 to 5 and from January 18 to 21 followed by January 31 to February 3.

Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Water Resources Management and Hydrology Division director, Azmi Ibrahim said the seawater level would be at its highest level which would be the factor for flood during major high tides.

“(Major high tide) would submerge low-lying areas if no protection is put in place,” he said in an interview programme ‘Malaysia Petang Ini’ which was aired over Bernama TV today.

He said among the usual protection measure is to build barrage along the coast to prevent the major high tide from causing floods in coastal areas.

“But the situation would become worst if the river water level is high due to heavy rain, so the river water could not flow into the sea and would in fact clash with high seawater level which could result in big floods,” he said.

Earlier, DID reported a major high tide phenomenon occurring over four days from today until Wednesday involving high-risk areas such as Kuala Muda in Kedah, Bagan Datuk (Perak), Klang, Kuala Langat, Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor in Selangor, as well as Batu Pahat and Pontian in Johor. — Bernama