Johor DAP’s Dr Boo alleges power abuse by party’s state chief

JOHOR BARU, Dec 30 — Johor DAP’s outspoken leader Dr Boo Cheng Hau today accused the party’s state chief Liew Chin Tong of misusing his power in an attempt to lobby the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) government for a senator’s post.

He alleged that Liew had in August this year misled the Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) Council into believing that he could get enough support from Johor BN-PN and other parties concerned to appoint him as a senator under the state government quota.

“I was also informed that a resolution would be proposed to the following state assembly sitting under Liew’s claim.

“Nonetheless, the resolution was withdrawn after Liew failed to prove that he could garner enough support to ensure the resolution’s passage by Johor state assembly, while the majority of PH state assemblymen were even unaware of the existence of the proposed resolution.

“The proposed resolution was also never made known or approved by the Johor DAP state committee,” claimed Dr Boo in a statement issued here today.

Dr Boo said he took it upon himself to raise the issue and questioned Liew on the state party’s committee WhatsApp chat group, where the latter did not deny it.

The former Johor DAP chief also called on the PH Presidential Council to investigate the alleged power abuse by Liew.

“I have issued an email to the PH Presidential Council to investigate as to whether some quarters within PH have abused the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with the BN-PN government for their personal interests, including for government-linked corporation (GLC) posts and senatorship,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Boo said he came across the allegations after Liew held a series of Zoom meetings in Johor.

He said the meetings were attended by Johor DAP MPs, an MP from another state, and a former minister and deputies, who had fiercely attacked Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“It has confused and also destablised the unity among Johor (DAP) grassroots members by repeatedly going against the PH Presidential Council’s resolution that Anwar is PH’s only candidate for prime minister.

“The unusual event cast suspicions and queries among the grassroots members as to the actual underlying reasons and motives for the attack against the decisions by the PH Presidential Council,” said Dr Boo, adding that the specific incident had aroused his curiosity to carry out preliminary investigations that led to Liew’s alleged lobbying to be a senator.

Dr Boo also called for an investigation on whether the loyalty of former PH ministers and deputy ministers are with BN-PN, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang)-Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda)-Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), or with the present PH top leadership.

“I welcome any effort by PH’s top leadership to investigate my complaint and carry out detailed studies in order to improve the coalition’s future performance.

“I would also like to urge a handful of PH leaders not to utilise their own leadership positions to gain personal interests, including government positions by compromising the coalition’s political principles in the name of the big picture,” he said, adding that PH has to recognise its true friends and foes to unite, for better or worse, in order to win back public confidence and make another breakthrough to bring about true reforms in the country.