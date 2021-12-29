Malaysia reports 3,683 new Covid-19 cases

A health worker puts a test tube into biohazard plastic after collecting a sample for Covid-19 testing in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The Ministry of Health reported another 3,683 Covid-19 cases today, ending the country’s three-day streak of the number remaining under 3,000.

The new cases also brought Malaysia’s cumulative tally to 2,750,516 since the pandemic began.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also disclosed that only 56 or 1.5 per cent of cases reported today were in Categories 3, 4 and 5 that required hospitalisation.

“There are currently 288 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU), of which 72 are suspected, probable or under investigation for Covid-19.

“Out of these 288, 162 need ventilators to help them breathe, including 75 who are confirmed as Covid-19 positive,” he said.

In the current flood situation, the ministry had also warned about the risk of rising transmission. As many as 434 positive cases had been detected among the over 12,000 flood-hit victims.

He added that six new clusters were also detected over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active clusters in the country to 227.

He said that Malaysia’s rate of infection currently stands at 0.93, with Terengganu being the state with the highest infectivity rate, at 1.00.