Agong calls for ‘post-mortem’ on floods

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah visiting flood victims around Taman Seri Muda Section 25, Shah Alam, December 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 25 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today urged the government to conduct a post-mortem on the drainage system in the country towards addressing problems of flash floods in urban areas.

“I suggest that the government conduct a post-mortem on drainage in the urban area, cities, hopefully to reduce incidents such as flash floods from happening again,” His Majesty told Bernama after visiting the Taman Sri Muda Mosque and surrounding areas that were affected by the floods today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who also met the residents of Taman Sri Muda and handed over contributions to them, expressed his admiration for their perseverance in facing the situation.

“I went from house to house and Alhamdulillah saw that they are high-spirited to get on with life. Thanks also to the non-governmental organisations and volunteers for helping.

“I understand that friends from Kelantan and Pahang also came down to help, this shows their enthusiasm to help those in need,” said His Majesty.

Accompanying His Majesty were the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Malaysian Armed Forces Chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang. — Bernama