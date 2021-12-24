South Korea PM expresses sadness over massive floods in Malaysia

A flood victim pushes a bicycle through the floods in Hulu Langat December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has expressed his deep sadness regarding the recent massive floods that have caused serious damage and casualties in Malaysia.

In his letter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Kim — on behalf of the government and the people — also extended his deepest condolences for the victims who have lost their lives and their bereaved families.

“I hope that under your Excellency’s (Ismail Sabri) excellent leadership, the people of Malaysia would overcome the current situation and return to normalcy as soon as possible,” the letter read.

The letter was made available to Bernama by South Korea’s Embassy in Malaysia.

Torrential rains in Malaysia have caused flooding and landslides in several parts of the country with at least 41 people reported dead so far. — Bernama