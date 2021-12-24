Law minister: Special task force studying allegations in book by ex-AG Tommy Thomas holds first meeting

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the special team was set up to conduct a preliminary study on several allegations in the book, including on the appointment of judges, excessive interference by the executive in the judiciary and selective prosecution. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — The special task force investigating allegations made by former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas in his book My Story: Justice in the Wilderness held its first meeting in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the special team was set up to conduct a preliminary study on several allegations in the book, including on the appointment of judges, excessive interference by the executive in the judiciary and selective prosecution.

“The special task force will submit its findings and recommendations to the Cabinet within six months from the date of appointment,” he said in a statement.

The special team is chaired by Sarawak Legal Adviser and former Sarawak Attorney General Datuk Seri Fong Joo Chung, while the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister’s Department acts as the secretariat.

The special team comprised former Sabah state secretary Datuk Hashim Paijan and former secretary-general of the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Junaidah Kamaruddin, who is also former director-general of the Legal Affairs Division.

Other members of the team are former judge and former senior federal counsel Datuk Jagjit Singh Bant Singh, lawyers Datuk Shaharudin Ali and Balaguru Karupiah, as well as representatives from the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) and the Chief Government Security Office (CGSO).

Wan Junaidi said the Cabinet memorandum on the establishment of the special task force, including terms of reference, membership and financial implications had been tabled and approved by the Cabinet.

Thomas published the book earlier this year. It a lot of criticism from various quarters, including the Attorney General’s Chambers, lawyers, politicians and the public for allegedly containing elements of incitement, insult and slander.

Following that, the police received more than a hundred reports against Thomas regarding the publication of the book. — Bernama