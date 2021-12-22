Former Johor MB Osman Sapian dies at 69

Osman died at his son’s home in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur last night. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Dec 22 — Former Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian died at 11.45pm today. He was 69.

His brother Datuk Aziz Sapian said Osman died at his son’s home in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur.

“I was informed of his death by one of our siblings," he told Bernama when contacted.

On Oct 13, Osman, who was Kempas assemblyman and Ayer Hitam Bersatu chief, was admitted to the KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital here after suffering a mild stroke and later treated at the Universiti Putra Malaysia Teaching Hospital (HPUPM), Selangor.

He was appointed Johor’s 16th mentri besar after the 2018 general election, serving from May 12, 2018 until April 8, 2019. — Bernama