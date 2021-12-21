FT minister: DBKL's water assets mobilised to Taman Sri Muda

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim speaks to the media at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, April 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

CYBERJAYA, Dec 21 — The Federal Territories Ministry has mobilised the water assets of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and other agencies under the ministry to speed up the evacuation of flood victims in Taman Sri Muda, here.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said 10 boats from this local authority and other assets had been mobilised to the area.

“The flood situation has improved in the Federal Territory (Kuala Lumpur) and I have ordered them to come here (Taman Sri Muda).

“So far, two enforcement teams are already here since yesterday. Additional teams from DBKL are in the process of coming here,” he told reporters after viewing the flood situation in Section 25, Taman Sri Muda.

Shahidan said his ministry would also prepare 2,000 food packs to be distributed to the flood victims today and 3,000 today.

“The other needs are handled by the Social Welfare Department and we will give out the assistance if there is a request,” he added. — Bernama