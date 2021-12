Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country so far was now 2,724,684. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 – New daily Covid-19 numbers rose past the 3,000-case mark again today, with 3,140 reported.

This is a jump of 551 from yesterday’s 2,589 cases, which was the first time the number dipped below 3,000 in seven months.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country so far was now 2,724,684.

MORE TO COME