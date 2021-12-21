Dewan Negara approves Budget 2022

The bill underwent three days of debate and winding up by 27 ministries after it was tabled in the House on December 14. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Dewan Negara today unanimously approved the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022), after it was tabled for third reading by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The bill underwent three days of debate and winding up by 27 ministries after it was tabled in the House on December 14.

The bill, which is the first budget under the administration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, was approved at the committee stage in the Dewan Rakyat on December 13, after 13 days of debate and winding up beginning November 22 involving every ministry.

The Dewan Rakyat approved Budget 2022 at the policy stage on November 18.

The Dewan Negara today also approved the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2021, which is more responsive to current needs in the fight against wildlife crimes.

The bill was approved by majority voice vote after the third reading by Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Ali Biju following debates by seven senators.

The House will sit again tomorrow. — Bernama