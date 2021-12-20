Shah Alam police confirm Sri Muda convenience stores and supermarkets looted

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib said the incidents allegedly took place between 1pm and 2pm today within the district of Sri Muda, one of the areas worst-hit by floods. — Picture by Shah Alam police

PETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — With several areas still inundated, authorities have confirmed several incidents of looting at convenience stores in Seksyen 15, Shah Alam earlier today.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib said the incidents allegedly took place between 1pm and 2pm today within the district of Sri Muda, one of the areas worst-hit by floods.

He named the premises broken into by looters as KK Mart, 7-Eleven, Mydin Mart and Jimat Supermarket.

“At present the situation is under control where Shah Alam police have deployed crime prevention elements and called in General Operations Force reinforcement to locations that have been identified to deter any form of looting,” he told reporters briefly.

When asked if the premises owners had lodged any reports, Baharudin said none had done so before urging relevant parties to do so immediately at any nearby police station.

On the estimated number of individuals involved, Baharudin said there were far too many perpetrators to provide a rough estimate.

The central states across peninsular Malaysia have been hit by torrential rain over the past few days that caused rivers to overflow their banks and flood several areas

This caused flooding, has displaced over 32,000 people and closed roads in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Selangor, Perak and Kuala Lumpur since last Friday.