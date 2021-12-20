Citing safety, Fire and Rescue Dept advise NGOs, individuals not to conduct night rescue

Fire and Rescue Operations Division director Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said Taman Sri Muda was now under one metre of floodwaters and more than 570 victims had been evacuated from the disaster area so far. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Dec 20 — Non-governmental organisations or individuals who want to help rescue flood victims in Taman Sri Muda are asked not to do so at night for their safety, said Fire and Rescue Operations Division director Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad.

“During the day we can see their whereabouts, if anything happens, the occupants of the house can also see them and inform us,” he told a press conference at the Sri Muda Fire Disaster Operations Control Centre here today.

He said Taman Sri Muda was now under one metre of floodwaters and more than 570 victims had been evacuated from the disaster area so far.

“There are also victims who came out of the area on their own and also assisted by various parties,” he said, adding that there were 4,400 houses in the area.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Agency director-general (Nadma) Datuk Aminuddin Hassim reminded NGOs or individuals who want to help victims in Taman Sri Muda to register with Nadma to ensure their safety. — Bernama