MAHB: Main roads to KLIA closed due to floods

Travellers are seen with their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport October 17, 2021. Main roads leading to KLIA are closed due to floods. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEPANG, Dec 19 — Main roads leading to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) have been closed due to floods.

“Dear passengers and airport staff, main federal roads to KLIA from Putrajaya/Cyberjaya/ Dengkil/Banting and Nilai have been closed due to flood,” said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

The airport operator, in its tweet today, said KLIA and klia2 could still be reached via the Elite Highway, exiting at the KLIA toll.

“For those coming from within the airport vicinity, you can access the Elite Highway via Serenia City, or use Jalan Pekeliling near Sepang International Circuit (SIC)/Staff Quarters KLIA,” it said.

MAHB said flight operations and public transportation service at KLIA are operating as normal.

Yesterday, five routes in Sepang district had to be closed temporarily to all vehicles, including Jalan Labu to Taman Dataran Abadi, Jalan Kota Warisan to Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi and Jalan Bukit Changgang to Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi.

A check by Bernama today showed that the Jalan Labohan Dagang-Nilai route near Kota Warisan was still closed as at 1 pm today due to floods.

Floods struck the Klang Valley yesterday and did not seem to abate today, causing thousands of residents to be evacuated and road users stranded due to road closures.

Floods have also been reported in Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kelantan.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had instructed all relevant ministries to immediately mobilise assets to the flood-affected areas to ensure that the people are rescued and placed in evacuation centres. — Bernama