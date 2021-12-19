Lawyers affected by flood may apply for case adjournment, says Chief Registrar of Federal Court of Malaya

The Federal Highway was rendered impassable after persistent rainfall caused floods in the Klang Valley December 19, 2021.― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Lawyers who are affected by the weekend’s floods can put in an application for case adjournment to the court, the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaya, Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, said.

“I am directed by YAA Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed, Chief Justice of Malaya, to inform you that any application for the adjournment of cases by parties affected by the recent flood disaster can be made to the courts involved,” Ahmad Terrirudin said in the notice sighted by Malay Mail.

The Meteorological Department issued a rainfall red alert for Selangor, Perak and Pahang today.

The floods in Selangor, including the port town of Klang and the state capital of Shah Alam, left hundreds of people stranded in their cars and workplaces. Others were stuck at home with little food or emergency supplies.

The Selangor Mentri Besar’s Office announced that the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) had deployed more boats and trucks to Section 25 in Shah Alam, one of the worst-hit areas, to carry out more evacuations.

As at noon, 14,715 people have been rescued in Selangor and placed at 103 temporary relief centres.

A check on social media showed that many in Section 25 are still waiting to be rescued, with many putting out pleas for help. These included the relatives of those residing in the neighbourhood, who have been unable to get in touch with their loved ones.