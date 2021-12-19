Flood victims evacuated to relief centres in affected states continue to rise

Jalan Labohan Dagang is inundated by flood waters amid heavy downpour in Nilai, Sepang December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The total number of flood victims relocated to temporary relief centres (PPS) in affected states such as Pahang, Selangor, Melaka, Negri Sembilan and Kelantan continued to increase sharply last night except Terengganu which saw a drop of evacuees.

In Pahang, the total number of flood victims rose drastically when 3,193 victims from 928 families in Maran, Raub, Jerantut, Lipis and Kuantan districts were moved to 72 PPS last night according to InfoBencanaJKM.

In Selangor, the Welfare Department’s InfoBencana showed 3,508 flood victims were sheltered at 45 PPS involving the districts of Kuala Langat, Klang, Kuala Selangor, Sepang and Hulu Langat.

Shah Alam deputy police chief Supt Ramsay Anak Embol in a statement said nine areas in the district were closed after being inundated by floodwater.

In Sepang, 124 victims from 30 families were housed at a PPS as at 8pm last night.

Sepang deputy police chief Supt Md Noor Aehawan Mohamed said the total number of victims went up to 66 people at noon today.

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims in Alor Gajah increased to 438 from 83 families as of 9 pm last night and they were sheltered at 10 PPS, according to Melaka Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, the total flood victims surged higher as at 10 pm last night when 3,155 people from 722 families were transferred to 39 PPS compared to 1,391 victims from 337 families in the evening.

In Negri Sembilan, the number of flood victims swelled to 388 individuals and nine PPS were opened in several areas including Port Dickson and Seremban as at 10pm.

Negeri Sembilan Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said Jelebu became the latest district to be hit by floods with 25 victims from seven families in Kampung Juntai evacuated to the village hall PPS at about 8pm last night.

In Ipoh, continuous heavy rain caused Perak to be inundated when Lorong Kampung Kedah at 8th Mile, Jalan Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan in Hilir Perak was flooded in the evening.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman in a statement said last night 11 villagers from four families were relocated to Changkat Jong hall.

He said the rain continued non-stop in the area and Teluk Intan firemen were mobilised to the location for rescue efforts and monitoring.

In Terengganu, the flood situation in the state improved last night with the number of victims falling to 248 people from 85 families compared to 285 victims from 92 families at 4pm this evening.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement announced that Dungun was the only district still affected by floods at the moment with two PPS still operating. — Bernama