Deputy minister: 48 high-impact projects implemented in Pensiangan in since 2020

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 19 — A total of 48 people-centric, high-impact projects were implemented in the Pensiangan parliamentary constituency in 2020 and this year, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

The Pensiangan Member of Parliament said the projects included repairing damaged infrastructure and facilities such as community and cultural halls, bridges and the gravity water system.

As for the Nabawan state constituency, a total of 24 repair works had been implemented over the last two years, involving a total allocation of RM2.59 million.

“The jetty in Kampung Buntulon, Pagalungan, which was officially opened today, reflects the government’s concern for infrastructure development based on the needs of the locality.

“The community living in rural areas are also given priority in the development aspect, in line with the spirit of inclusion among the Malaysian Family,” he said in a statement.

Elaborating, Arthur said the construction of the Kampung Buntulon jetty was a significant basic infrastructure development for the residents around Pagalungan who use the river to move from one place to another.

The project, carried out with an allocation of RM200,000, is also expected to benefit the people around the village and nearby areas, he said.

“Infrastructure that is inclusive and can be enjoyed by all levels of society has always been a priority of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in line with the aspiration of ‘no one is left behind’ as outlined in the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“With the full support of the people, a stable political landscape leading to a smooth economic recovery will be able to realise the government’s aspiration to prosper the country and the people,” said Arthur. — Bernama