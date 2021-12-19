After canines saved, animal rescuer in flooded Shah Alam pleads for help to evacuate her disabled felines

Dogs are seen in flood waters at the Taman Sri Muda animal sanctuary in Shah Alam. — Video screencap via Twitter/@myrasuaidi

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Nurull Ain Abdul Hamid has been rescuing many sick and abandoned dogs from the streets and giving them a place to call home at her Taman Sri Muda animal sanctuary in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Now, she is asking others to help save the stray cats she has also rescued as flood waters inundate their shelter.

Almost all of the cats, similar to the disabled dogs, are paralysed or completely blind.

“Assalamualaikum everyone yesterday I waited for help but it still did not arrive. The rain has stopped but the water is still rising. I request anyone who can help save me and my 21 special furry kids, almost all of whom are paralysed in both legs and blind in both eyes.

“No 58, Jalan Tabah 25/24, Taman Sri Muda 40400 Shah Alam Selangor... 01156272091,” she posted on her Instagram account this morning.

The state capital has been one of the worst affected by the floods nationwide following heavy rains over the weekend. Many roads remain washed out leaving many people and animals stranded while waiting for the waters to subside.

Guys!!! Please sebarkan this video, ni kak nurul yang selalu selamatkan anjing and kucing. She really need lori or hilux utk selamatkan anak anak dia bawak pegi shelter. Please do contact her, 0142277039 or her ig ; nurullainabdulhamid pic.twitter.com/TcFWOTjCJ0 — Jane 🇲🇾 (@myrasuaidi) December 18, 2021

Nurull had earlier pleaded for help to save her dogs, all of whom needed to be transported to a different shelter, away from the flood.

After her posting went viral, many stepped in to help move the pooches to safety.

However, there wasn’t time to move the cats as the water levels, initially chest high, continued to rise above Nurull’s head.

“Requesting help for boats or anything as lorries too cannot get past here,” she said in a later posting.

Malay Mail has tried to contact Nurull for the latest situation but all calls have gone unanswered so far.

The Meteorological Department has issued a rainfall red alert for Selangor, Perak and Pahang today.

The floods in Selangor, including the port town of Klang and the state capital of Shah Alam, left hundreds of people stranded in their cars and workplaces. Others are stuck at home with little food or emergency supplies.

The Selangor Mentri Besar’s Office informed that the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has deployed more boats and trucks to Section 25 in Shah Alam; where Taman Sri Muda is, to evacuate more families

As at noon, 14,715 people have been rescued in Selangor and placed at 103 temporary relief centres.

A check on social media showed that many in Taman Sri Muda are still awaiting to be rescued, with many putting out pleas for help. These include family members of those who live in the neighbourhood, who are unable to reach their loved ones.