SUPP chief ahead comfortably in Batu Kawah

SUPP president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian speaks to reporters during a press conference in Kuching December 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 18 ― SUPP president Dr Sim Kui Hian is comfortably leading in the Batu Kawah seat in the 12th Sarawak state election.

Until 5.40pm, Dr Sim, who was contesting for the Sarawak Parties Coalition (GPS), received 1,586 votes while DAP’s Dr Kelvin Yii has so far received 113 votes.

Two other candidates, Chai Kueh Khun (PBK) and Fong Pau Teck (Aspirasi), received 70 and 10 votes respectively.

There are 20,681 eligible voters in Batu Kawah this time around.

In 2016 Dr Sim defeated DAP’a Christina Chiew with 2,085 majority.