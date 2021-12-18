Sabah gives nod for house visits during Christmas, New Year celebrations

Masidi said the duration of each visit should not exceed three hours with 30-minute intervals for sanitisation work before the next visit. — Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 18 ― The Sabah state government will allow house-to-house visits in conjunction with Chirstmas and New Year celebrations in compliance with set standard operating procedures (SOP), on condition that all visitors had completed their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the duration of each visit should not exceed three hours with 30-minute intervals for sanitisation work before the next visit.

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesman said the house chief needed to ensure visitors signed in using the MySejahtera app or a visitor logbook, in addition to preparing temperature scanners and hand sanitisers.

“House chiefs must ensure visitors conduct self-screenings, wear face masks except while eating and drinking, practise physical distancing of one metre, with 50 per cent capacity of the house, while children under 12 are only allowed to visit with their parents who have completed their vaccinations.

“No religious or physical contact activities are allowed during visits, house chiefs and guests are responsible for their SOP compliance during celebrations,” he said in a statement tonight.

Sabah has announced Dec 24 and 25 as public holidays for Christmas celebrations this year.

Masidi said the state government has also set the SOP for Christmas celebrations at non-Muslim houses of worship, including operating periods of 7 am till 11.30 pm, and limiting worshippers to those who have completed their vaccinations.

He said prayers were limited to two hours with 30-minute intervals for sanitisation work before the next session, with attendance limited to 50 per cent capacity and one-metre physical distancing.

“The (houses of worship) management committee members and congregants with chronic illnesses are not permitted to attend, and attendees must bring their own prayer materials. Religious parades and ceremonies, along with physical contact activities are not permitted.

“Management committee members need to ensure visitors sign in with MySejahtera or a visitor’s logbook, wear face masks, santise their hands and comply with other SOP,” he said.

Masidi also said that Sabah recorded 237 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cases in the state to 238,357, with 426 recoveries, for a total of 229,833 in the state, adding that 804 patients still being treated.― Bernama