Heavy rain causes flash floods in Alor Gajah, 40 victims evacuated

Several areas in Alor Gajah were hit by flash floods following heavy rain since 3pm yesterday. — AFP pic

MELAKA, Dec 18 ― A relief centre (PPS) was opened in Alor Gajah after several areas were hit by flash floods following heavy rain since 3pm yesterday.

Melaka Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin said the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Tunggal, which opened at 9pm yesterday, now accommodated 40 victims from 11 families.

The victims are from Kampung Bukit Tambun, Kampung Balai, Kampung Jeram and Kampung Taboh Naning,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, several areas in Melaka Tengah are also hit by flash floods, but no evacuation was reported so far.

The areas affected are Taman Bukit Beruang Melawis, Batu Hampar Peringgit, Malim Jaya, Hang Tuah Mall, Kampung Hulu, Kampung Sungai Putat, Kampung Morten, Kampung Chetti and Empangan Klebang.

In Jasin district, flash floods was also reported in Lubuk Kasau. ― Bernama