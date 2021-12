Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg (centre) and other GPS leaders celebrate after winning the Sarawak state election at the Borneo Convention Centre, Kuching December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates. KUCHING, Dec 18 ― Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg was sworn in tonight as the next chief minister of Sarawak, after leading the coalition to a resounding victory in the 12th state election.

Abang Johari arrived at the state palace, the Astana, in his ceremonial outfit even as the Election Commission was still confirming the remaining results.

Earlier, the commission confirmed that Abang Johari’s GPS had both won the state election and secured a two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

GPS also appeared on track to improve upon its 2016 result when it won 72 of the 82 seats available.

