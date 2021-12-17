Flood situation in east coast worsens, factory operator is first casualty

The flood situation in three east coast states — Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang — is worsening with 635 people from 131 families relocated to flood relief centres. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The flood situation in three east coast states — Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang — is worsening with 635 people from 131 families relocated to flood relief centres (PPS) as of 4pm compared with 200 victims in the morning.

The calamity that started early this morning also claimed its first victim when the body of a factory operator was found at 2.22pm after he fell off his motorcycle while attempting to ride through floodwater on a road near a Chinese cemetery in Gambang, near Kuantan today.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) said through its portal https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my the flood the situation in the three states is expected to continue following rain which resulted in rising river water levels in the affected areas until this evening.

It reported that the water levels at Sungai Tembeling in Jerantut and Sungai Kechau in Lipis Pahang; Kampung Jenob and Sungai Golok, Tanah Merah in Kelantan; and Sungai Tebak at Jambatan Tebak, Kemaman, Terengganu are now above the danger level and rising.

In Kelantan, eight PPS were now opened in Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Jeli and Tanah Merah involving 548 victims from 108 families, as of 4pm today.

Kelantan Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management and Operation officer Capt Mohd Hanif Omar said the PPS involved four in Kuala Krai at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kuala Krai; SK Sungai Embak; SK Chenulang; and Veterinary Office while two more were in Gua Musang, namely SK Felda Chiku 7 and SK Limau Kasturi 1.

“Besides that, one PPS each was opened in Tanah Merah, namely SK Kelewek and Jeli in SK Kuala Balah,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims increased slightly to 63 people from 14 families as of 4pm compared to 21 people from five families at 9 this morning.

Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement said there are three PPS operating at this time in Setiu, Dungun and Kemaman.

In Kuantan, Pahang, the number of victims in two PPS has not changed as of this evening involving 24 people from nine families housed in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kempadang while nine victims from two families were at SK Beserah.

The condition of several roads around this district and the town of Sungai Lembing, which was flooded since early this morning, has also improved, although the weather is still rainy. — Bernama