Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant temporarily stopped for odour pollution

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (WTP) has been temporarily shut down after odour pollution detected at the river, Air Selangor said

With the shutdown, 463 areas in five areas — Petaling (172 areas), Hulu Langat (54 areas), Sepang (194 areas), Putrajaya (23 areas) and Kuala Langat (20 areas) — are expected to experience unscheduled water supply disruptions.

“Air Selangor has activated the Emergency Response Plan (ERP) to provide emergency water supply assistance to the affected consumers. A total of 81 water tankers will be mobilised to the affected areas and critical premises.

“Air Selangor will provide updates progressively from time to time through all our official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300. Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted at the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application,” it said in a statement.



