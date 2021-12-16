National Unity Ministry: Church choir, prayers allowed for Christmas, family visits for fully vaccinated individuals

The National Unity Ministry in a statement said prayer ceremonies are allowed according to the SOP for Opening of Non-Muslim Houses of Worship under the National Recovery Plan. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Choir performances at church in conjunction with Christmas are allowed on condition that those involved practise physical distancing of at least one metre and wear face mask or face shield.

The National Unity Ministry, in a statement today, said this was part of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Christmas celebration on Decembe 24 and 25.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamad Sadique got the SOP approved at the Quartet Ministers on Covid-19 Meeting today.

The statement said prayer ceremonies are allowed according to the SOP for Opening of Non-Muslim Houses of Worship under the National Recovery Plan.

Apart from this, only those who have been fully vaccinated are allowed to make family visits during Christmas.

House-to-house carolling is prohibited while stalls for Christmas Day sale can be set up subject to the approval and control of local authorities, the statement said.

Halimah urged Christians to celebrate Christmas under the new normal by always observing the SOP, including wearing face mask and practising physical distancing, to help break the Covid-19 chain of infection in Malaysia. — Bernama