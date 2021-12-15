Blinken cuts short Asia trip after Covid-19 case among travelling group while in Malaysia

US Secretary of State Antony Antony Blinken will end his trip prematurely after a confirmed case of Covid-19 in his entourage. — Picture by Olivier Douliery/Pool via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cut short his trip to Southeast Asia due to a Covid-19 case among his travelling party, a State Department official said today.

The decision was made to mitigate the Covid-19 risk and prioritise health and safety, and Blinken had expressed by phone his deep regret to the foreign minister of Thailand, where he was due to attend meetings tomorrowa, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The positive case was confirmed today while Blinken was in Malaysia. He was in Indonesia the previous two days. — Reuters