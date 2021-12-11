Sarawak DAP: Use polls to seek stronger Opposition in state

Pakatan Harapan and DAP flags are seen waving at Ayer Keroh, Melaka, November 7, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MIRI, Dec 11 — Sarawak DAP wants the 12th state election to be used as an opportunity to strengthen the voice of the Opposition in the state, its secretary Alan Ling Sie Kiong said today.

Ling is hopeful the political landscape in Sarawak would be more balanced.

“The responsibility of the government elected by the people is to develop all areas in the state and every citizen has a right (to this) because they also pay taxes and this should not be compromised,” he told Bernama today.

On Sarawak DAP’s election campaign with just another week to go before the state goes to the polls, Ling said Sarawak DAP was relying on social media platforms such as Facebook and Whatsapp to send their message across.

Polling will take place on December 18.

Ling is in a five-cornered contest in Pujut. He will be up against Adam Yii Siew Sang from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Bruce Chai Khim Cheong of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Leslie Ting Siong Ngiap from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Chin Fen Siong of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi). — Bernama