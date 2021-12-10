Launch of Malaysia Plastics Sustainability Roadmap 2021-2030 is govt’s effort to address waste pollution, says minister

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the framework, to be implemented in three phases, would serve as a compass for stakeholders in preserving plastics based on the circular economy concept throughout the value chain. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Malaysia Plastics Sustainability Roadmap 2021-2030 is an effort by the government to address plastic waste pollution and ensure the country’s economic prosperity and social wellbeing, said Minister of Environment and Water, Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said the framework, to be implemented in three phases, would serve as a compass for stakeholders in preserving plastics based on the circular economy concept throughout the value chain.

The framework is one of the actions of Malaysia’s Roadmap Towards Zero Single-Use Plastics which was approved by the Cabinet in 2018.

“It is also to complement the solid waste circular economy initiative developed by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

“We are optimistic that implementation of the circular economy concept will reduce the impact of plastic pollution on the environment,” he said at the launch of the road map at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center today.

Tuan Ibrahim said the expansion of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Scheme was an important element in the framework that would change the local plastic waste management ecosystem.

Under the EPR scheme, manufacturers are not only responsible for treating and disposing of plastic waste that has been marketed by their respective brands, but they also have to take into account the design components as well as the use of recycled resins.

“The EPR scheme will be implemented voluntarily by taking into account the readiness of the industry, before making it mandatory, the latest by 2026,” he said.

To realise the road map, he said, the use of plastic bottles at official government functions had begun to be reduced and replaced with other alternatives such as glass bottles.

At the ceremony, Tuan Ibrahim also launched a book, Bersama Memakmur Bumi, published by the ministry.

He said the book was published to serve as guidance to all parties on key policies and initiatives in the country’s environmental and water management. — Bernama