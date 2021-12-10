Bukit Aman: Meeting of southern Philippines ‘mayors’ on security matters, not plotting to attack Sabah

Eastern Command from Commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman (left) handing over duties to Hamzah Ahmad, witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 10 — The recent meeting of 19 “mayors” from southern Philippines was about security plans to defend their area from the threats of elements, and not a new plot to capture Sabah.

Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the allegation that the meeting was to plan a new plot to capture Sabah was fake news manipulated by certain parties.

He said the fake news was a manipulation by certain individuals who were envious of the peace and security achieved in the state and Malaysia as a whole.

“The information is not valid (authentic), we received information that the meeting is focused on security there to defend themselves from terrorist elements, ‘lawless elements’ and so on, and that they want to invite more investors (to the area).

“This information was distorted, this is not a ‘state act’ (act of state) but more of an individual (action). No matter what, we in the security forces are always vigilant, (for) Sabah and the whole of Malaysia, we are always ready, this is our land we will definitely defend,” he said at a media conference at Menara Kinabalu here today.

Earlier, he attended the handover ceremony of Eastern Command from Commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman to Hamzah Ahmad, witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah.

Recently, the media reported that a meeting to hatch plans to attack Sabah was believed to have been held in the southern Philippines, where there were allegedly plans to recruit 600 militia to attack the state as well as to send spies (for reconnaissance).

Hazani said the Malaysian security forces enjoyed close cooperation with the security forces of neighbouring countries involving the exchange of information on nefarious elements.

“More or less, every time there is a big event there like an election, there will be incidents cropping up like this we have (existing) cooperation, if there is a threat, the neighbouring security forces will channel information to us, like if the Abu Sayyaf group enters Sabah, we get information from them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said he would ensure close cooperation with all security forces on the east coast of Sabah to maintain peace and security in the area, especially in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

“I will review what needs to be reinforced and carry out improvements in deployment to boost security and ensure we are always safe and secure,” he said.

International media yesterday reported that a secret meeting was held on December 1, organised by a senior Sulu local government official attended by 19 mayors there, to discuss the establishment of the “Royal Sulu Army” to capture Sabah, with 11 of the mayors present agreeing to the plan.

The attack on Sabah is alleged to take place in February next year.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the security in Sabah is well under control.

Acryl Sani said so far, no confirmation had been received by his department to verify the intended plot.

He said the information was believed to have been manipulated by those who were envious of the country’s security level, as well as the close ties between Sabah and the southern Philippines.

“PDRM takes the matter seriously and will take immediate action to increase preparedness at the highest level in Sabah to face any eventualities and the threat of intrusion.

“We give our commitment in this matter to prevent any recurrence of incursion incidents in Sabah. PDRM has good relations with the Philippine authorities and shares intelligence information on any activities that could threaten the close relationship and security of the two countries,” he said in a statement yesterday night.

Acryl Sani said the police were always ready to deal with any threat, and efforts would also be intensified to detect and identify sleeper cells in Sabah which may be involved in the conspiracy.

According to him, any attempt to threaten the security and sovereignty of the country by any party will be subject to stern action. — Borneo Post Online