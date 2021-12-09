Education Ministry to build new schools to fully replace 32 at risk, says deputy minister

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said besides that, 86 schools that are frequently by floods have been maintained and upgraded since 2016. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The government will build new schools in new sites to fully replace 32 at-risk schools such as those close to rivers, frequently hit by floods and erosions, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said besides that, 86 schools that are frequently by floods have been maintained and upgraded since 2016.

“In the 10th Malaysia Plan (10MP) a total of 10 schools (was approved for full replacement), 13 schools under 11MP and in the First Rolling Plan of the 12MP, a total of three schools,” he said, adding that in Sarawak nine at-risk schools have been approved.

He said this during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (GPS-Igan) who wanted to know the actions taken by the Education Ministry (MOE) to tackle problems faced by schools that are frequently hit by floods and the number of new schools to be built in suitable locations under the 12MP. — Bernama