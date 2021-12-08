Veterinary Services Dept: All foreign poultry processing plants still have approval to export chickens to Malaysia

The statement was issued to respond to a viral video featuring an independent preacher who claimed that poultry processing plants in Thailand and China were exporting expired and non-halal chicken products to Malaysia. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has confirmed that all foreign poultry processing plants listed on its website still have the approval to export chickens to Malaysia.

In a statement today, DVS said the list of the plants would be updated from time to time and those found violating the import conditions set by the government would have their export approval suspended.

“A notification on the suspension will be displayed on the website for stakeholders’ reference,” according to the statement.

The statement was issued to respond to a viral video featuring an independent preacher who claimed that poultry processing plants in Thailand and China were exporting expired and non-halal chicken products to Malaysia.

It added that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) certification issued for the Central Islamic Council of Thailand and the Shandong Halal Certification Services that are responsible for regulating slaughtering activities at poultry processing plants in Thailand and China is still valid until December 31, 2023.

The department also informed that there were nine poultry processing plants in Thailand and two in China that had been given the approval to export chickens to Malaysia.

As such, it reminded the public to always check the authenticity of the information before sharing it on social media to prevent speculation. — Bernama