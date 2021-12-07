DAP candidate urges EC to address alleged transfer of three Sarawak voters without consent

Ballot boxes from polling stations arrive at the vote counting centre in Dewan Tun Ali Bukit Katil, Melaka November 20, 2021.― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Dec 7 — The Election Commission must explain the issue of voters allegedly being transferred to different voting areas without their application to do so, said a Sarawak DAP leader.

Sarawak DAP organising secretary and Pending candidate Violet Yong claimed at least three voters who attended her booth at Kenyalang Park in the constituency this morning were shocked to learn they have been transferred out despite voted in Kuching for the last two elections.

Yong asserted that voter Teng Lung Khai and his wife had been voting in Pending at the Kenyalang Primary School for the last two elections, after moving from Sarikei, but found out this morning that their voting area has been changed back to Sarikei

She claimed another unnamed woman also found out that her voting area of 4 1/2 Mile Primary School under the Kota Sentosa state assembly had also been changed to Sibuti, some 670 km from Kuching.

“We suspect that this is not a clean electoral roll by the EC,” Yong said, claiming manipulation of voters.

“Therefore, we urge the EC to come out and clarify the matter,” she told a press conference at the DAP headquarters here today.

Yong also said she would send an official letter to the EC on this matter.

The three-time Pending state assemblyman will defend her seat in a five-cornered fight against Milton Foo from GPS’ party SUPP, Tan Kay Hok (PSB), Teoh Kuan Kim (PBK) and Chan Chee Hiong (Aspirasi).