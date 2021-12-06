Sarawak DAP denies claims PKR given leftover seats in state polls

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen (second right) and nominees for the 12th Sarawak state election pose for a group picture at the nomination centre in Kuching December 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 6 — Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chien Jen today refuted allegations by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that PKR had only received leftover seats for the 12th Sarawak state election.

Speaking to reporters after nominations closed for the Padungan seat today, Chong, however, admitted that there were certain parties in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition which were unhappy during the seat allocation negotiations for the state election.

“I think that is what we call negotiations. At the end of the day, you can’t please everyone. There are seats that are winnable, and not so winnable. There are what we call white seats, grey seats and black seats. We are also competing in certain black seats.

“I don’t think that would be a problem and a deterrence for cooperation among the PH parties,” he said.

Recently, Anwar, who is also PH chairman, said that his party had been called greedy despite only receiving leftovers while Sarawak seats for the state election were being divided.

Anwar also pointed out that PKR was only given unwinnable seats that others did not want.

On his nomination for Padungan, Chong said he would now leave his fate to the voters.

“I (will) give and show them my best in the run-up to polling day,” said the Stampin MP.

Chong has shifted to Padungan from Kota Sentosa, a seat that he held since 2006. — Bernama