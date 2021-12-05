Natural resources minister: More early warning systems to be installed at landslide-prone areas nationwide

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaking while attending a get-together with former Kelantan and Malaysia footballers March 6, 2021 in Kota Baru. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 5 — The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources will install more landslide early warning systems at landslide-prone areas, said Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said that the government would also create an awareness campaign on the matter so that people would be on the alert against the occurrence of landslides.

“The Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) is monitoring the situation closely.

“The system will be also installed in unoccupied areas such as Gunung Jerai, Kedah because there is a possibility of landslides due to climate change,” he told reporters after the SPM/STAM/STPM 2020 Examination Excellence Incentive Presentation Ceremony here today.

Takiyuddin said the installation of the early warning system could also prevent untoward incidents.

“With the system and awareness, this is part of the government’s pro-active efforts in tackling the issue,” he added.

Currently, Takiyuddin said, the system has been installed in several states such as Sabah, Kedah, and highland areas such as Cameron Highlands in Pahang. — Bernama