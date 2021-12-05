Kelantan floods: No change in number of evacuees in Rantau Panjang

Motorists drive through flood waters in Rantau Panjang in this file picture taken on December 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 5 —The number of flood victims in Rantau Panjang near Pasir Mas, seeking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh relief centre, remained at 33 people as of 4pm today.

According to information released by the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the evacuees from six families, include a senior citizen and 12 children.

Meanwhile according to the State Drainage and Irrigation Department portal as of 4pm today, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang hit above the seven-metre alert level at 7.97 metres, showing an upward trend. — Bernama