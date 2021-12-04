Sarawak state govt wants seven daily flights for Miri-Lawas sector

State Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin showing the letter to the federal minister of transport requesting for seven more daily flights for Miri-Lawas sector. ― Borneo Post pic

MIRI, Dec 4 ― The Sarawak state government has appealed to the federal Ministry of Transport to introduce more Twin-Otter flights daily for the Miri-Lawas sector and another flight for the Miri-Limbang route daily.

These additional flights are necessary due to the surge in demand for air transportation in Miri Division during this Christmas and school holiday season, state Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin said.

He said he had already written to the federal Transport Minister last week to approve two additional flights for Lawas-Miri sector under the public service obligation (PSO) or Rural Air Service (RAS) by the federal government.

MASWings, which operates RAS for Sarawak and Sabah, is already fulfilling its obligation of mounting five flights daily in this sector.

“I hope the ministry will respond soon and agree to our request for seven flights which means MASWings operating at maximum capacity,” he said.

The state government has also requested for an additional flight daily for Miri-Limbang sector, where the RAS operator currently makes three to four flights.

The request was made in response to the complaints by the people in Limbang and Lawas that there was shortage of seats due to the overwhelming demand for air travel from these two northern districts bordering Brunei.

The sultanate sealed its borders in 2020 as a preventive measure against Covid-19 and has yet to re-open them to facilitate travel by land for the people in both districts, forcing them to take flights in or out of Limbang and Lawas.

The lack of seats has led to cynical locals accusing the government of depriving them of the opportunity to return and cast their votes in the 12th state election on December 18 this year.

Others complained that they would not be able to return home for Christmas holidays.

The community in Miri and Limbang divisions are looking forward to the response from the federal Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Ir Wee Ka Siong, who is expected to launch Malaysian Marine Department Office in Miri tomorrow. ― Borneo Post