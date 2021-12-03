Pahang issues stop-work order on mining activities in Tasik Chini

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said he will continue to monitor the conservation works of Malaysia’s second-largest natural lake, which are being carried out by state government departments and agencies, including Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. — Picture via Facebook/Pusat Penyelidikan Tasik Chini UKM

KUANTAN, Dec 3 — The Pahang state authorities have issued a stop-work order to the mining company in Tasik Chini, Pekan earlier than the lease license expiry date, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He added the move was taken so that efforts to restore Tasik Chini could be carried out as soon as possible as the mining license should have expired this month.

“I just inspected the progress of rehabilitation efforts and Alhamdulillah, everything is progressing on schedule in terms of replanting and construction of the wall, which is at 75 per cent.

“The involvement of the Orang Asli community by building nurseries as part of this rehabilitation effort is also appropriate,” he told reporters after [email protected] Tanjung Lumpur foundation stone-laying ceremony here today.

Wan Rosdy said he will continue to monitor the conservation works of Malaysia’s second-largest natural lake, which are being carried out by various state government departments and agencies, including Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

Before this, Pahang Land and Mines Office (PTG) announced that no new mining licenses were issued after an area of 4,600 hectares in Tasik Chini was gazetted as Chini Forest Reserve on March 13, 2019.

However, 14 licenses had been issued before the gazette, and out of that number, only two are still operating. One license expired in June, while the other one expired at the end of this year.

In a related development, Wan Rosdy said the establishment of an elite team in the Pahang State Enforcement Unit has helped to combat illegal land exploration and mining activities that have been detrimental to the state government.

Commenting on the [email protected] Lumpur, Wan Rosdy said it was a centralised business concept aimed at guiding and producing young entrepreneurs.

Kuantan was chosen as the pilot project location with an allocation of RM2.8 million before the project expanded to Maran, Lipis, Temerloh and Rompin to provide a platform for those who wanted to create their business opportunities. — Bernama