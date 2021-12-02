Selangor health director: 139 students in Cyberjaya school test positive for Covid-19

Selangor district health director Datuk Dr Sha’ri Ngadiman in a statement said that all those who had tested positive are in stable condition in categories 1 and 2A, adding that the index case for the cluster was a teacher who was found to be asymptomatic on November 22 and subsequently tested positive on November 24. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Public health officials have so far detected 139 Covid-19 positive cases from the Sekolah Seri Puteri, Cyberjaya, cluster today.

Selangor district health director Datuk Dr Sha’ri Ngadiman in a statement said that all those who had tested positive are in stable condition in categories 1 and 2A.

He said the index case for the cluster was a teacher who was found to be asymptomatic on November 22 and subsequently tested positive on November 24.

He said based on the contact tracing results, an additional seven cases, involving six students and one teacher, were identified on November 29.

During this period, both teachers were isolated and were home quarantined while the students were sent to the integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) 2.0 in the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park (MAEPS), Serdang.

The Sepang district health office then began mass testing at the school on December 1, where they tested a total of 240 people and then another 523 individuals on December 3.

As of 3pm today, public health officials have vetted 946 individuals, comprising 849 students, 59 teachers and 38 workers.

Out of the 139 positive cases, 114 are students while 15 are teachers and 10 are workers.