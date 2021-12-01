Actor, director, assistant director who pled guilty to drug possession in Perak to know fate on Jan 10

Director Mohd Latif Zami (centre), assistant director Saiful Zaidrin Ismail (left) and actor Muhamad Niezam Mohd Zaidi arrive at the Kuala Kangsar Magistrate’s Court December 1, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA KANGSAR, Dec 1 — Local actor Muhamad Niezam Mohd Zaidi, director Mohd Latif Zami, and assistant director Saiful Zaidrin Ismail, were supposed to have been sentenced today after they pled guilty to possessing illicit drugs at the Magistrate's Court here two months ago.

However, all three, who were unrepresented, were given a slight reprieve after Magistrate Mohd Shazmeer Zamhari deferred making a decision to January 10 next year.

The reason being that deputy public prosecutor Nur Syuhada Muhammad Lufti told the court that the chemical report was not yet available.

The three men were accused of possessing illicit drugs at a house in Persiaran Jati, Taman Chandan Putri 2 here at 7.15am on October 10.

They went to court on October 12, where Muhamad Niezam, 29, and Mohd Latif, 49, pled guilty to possessing 1.15 grams and 0.30 grams of cannabis respectively.

Saiful, 47, pled guilty to possessing 0.38 grams of methamphetamine.

The charges for Muhamad Niezam and Mohd Latif were framed under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952, which carries a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment up to five years, or both if convicted.

Saiful’s charge was framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 and punishable under Section 12 (3) of the same law, which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment not more than five years, or both.