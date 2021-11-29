Covid-19: 73,653 of Selangor adolescents yet to be vaccinated, says state exco

Students wait to get their Covid-19 vaccination at the MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam September 20, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 29 — About 73,653 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, in Selangor have yet to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, out of the total adolescent population of 569,100, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman, Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud, said that 495,447 individuals from the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

She said this in reply to a question by Elizabeth Wong Keat Ping (PH-Bukit Lanjan) who wanted to know the number of people in Selangor, aged 12 and above, who have not been vaccinated.

Dr Siti Mariah said that vaccination administration for the group was still in process with all agencies, including the state education department, district education offices and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“For those teenagers who face difficulties in going to vaccination centres, such as teens who do not attend school, Orang Asli teens, or those in rehabilitation centres or shelter homes, the vaccines will be administered via outreach programmes,” she explained.

Meanwhile, as for youths, aged 18 and above, Dr Siti Mariah said that an estimated total of 275,237 have yet to be vaccinated, while 4.27 million have received at least one dose, of the total group population of 4,551,800.

“A small proportion of those unvaccinated are those classified as people who cannot receive, or have contraindications to the Covid-19 vaccine, while the rest are those who reject the vaccine,” she said.

She added out of 22,314 civil servants, only 132, or 0.59 per cent, across 43 state departments and agencies remain unvaccinated, as of November 16. — Bernama