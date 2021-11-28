LPT2: Traffic diversion along Paka Toll Plaza route from 9am-1pm tomorrow

An overview of Lebuhraya East Coast route shows the traffic heading to Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on June 9, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 28 — The traffic diversion involving the Paka Toll Plaza route on the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2) will be from 9am to 1pm tomorrow.

LPT2 Sdn Bhd (LPT2) in a statement today said the diversion was to ensure smooth running of the Emergency Safety Training organised in collaboration with the Malaysian Highway Authority, Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Department of Environment Malaysia and the media.

“The highway users in the area are advised to comply with the instructions given by LPT2 and police during the exercise, to ensure a smooth and safe journey to all destinations on the East Coast,” said the statement.

The latest information on traffic conditions will be posted on LPT2’s Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the LPT website at www.lpt2.com.my. — Bernama