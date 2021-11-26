Keen contest for VP, Central Working Committee posts in MIC party elections today

Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran defended his MIC presidency after winning the post unopposed. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — More than 20,000 MIC delegates from 140 divisions nationwide will elect three vice-presidents and 21 members of the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) for the 2021-2024 term.

MIC secretary-general Datuk M. Asojan said the voting process would begin at 4pm today and is expected to complete at 7pm.

Normally, the election of the 75-year-old party's top leadership is held simultaneously with the annual general assembly (AGM), but this year it is held separately.

The three vice-president posts will also witness fierce competition among six candidates. Incumbents Datuk T. Mohan, Datuk C. Sivarraajh and Datuk T. Murugiah are being challenged by Asojan, party Information chief Datuk V. Gunalan and executive secretary AK Ramalingam.

A total of 60 candidates will be contesting for the 21 posts in the CWC, including former Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan, former party secretary Datuk A. Sakhtivel, former Youth chiefs Thinalan Rajagopal and Datuk N.Muneandy.

Previously, Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran defended his MIC presidency after winning the post unopposed while Datuk Seri M. Saravanan was also returned unopposed as deputy president.

The party wing elections took place on Oct 30 which saw Tenggaroh assemblyman K. Raven Kumar win the Youth chief unopposed while Datuk Mohana Muniandy took the party's Women chief post after defeating challenger J. Usha Nandhini.

A. Kishva and R. Puvaneswary also won the Putera and Puteri youth movement head posts. — Bernama