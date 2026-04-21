KUANTAN, April 21 — Continuous heavy rain lasting over two hours triggered flash floods in the Habu Heights area of Cameron Highlands yesterday afternoon.

Cameron Highlands police chief Superintendent Azri Ramli said the incident followed a heavy downpour that began at 2pm in the hilly terrain, resulting in a swift flow of muddy water onto the Ringlet main road.

“The runoff from hilly areas surged onto the main road, causing flash floods. However, the situation remained under control, and the waters fully receded by around 4pm,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Azri said that, while no casualties were reported, two police reports have been lodged regarding vehicles that were moved by strong currents.

“The involved vehicles were only pushed forward by the force of the water, and no injuries were reported,” he said.

He added that the affected locations have since been cleared and are now safe for all road users. — Bernama