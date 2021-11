People wearing face masks shop for fresh seafood at the Chow Kit market in Kuala Lumpur November 25, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 tally continued its upswing with 6,144 fresh cases today.

The latest update sees a slight increase from the 5,755 cases logged yesterday.

This brings the cumulative cases in the country to 2,608,979 since the pandemic began.

