Expo 2020 Dubai: Malaysia Pavilion draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, says its director

DUBAI, Nov 24 — The Malaysia “Rainforest Canopy” Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors since it officially opened to the public on October 1.

The Malaysia Pavilion director, Michelle Lau Sook Yee said the Rainforest Canopy Pavilion is a testament to Malaysia’s strong commitment towards environmental protection and sustainable development.

“The number of visitors to our pavilion has reached six digits we are still compiling the actual number and it will be announced by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) later,” she told Bernama at the sidelines of Malaysia’s trade and business week programme themed “NCER: Your Preferred Investment destination in Malaysia” hosted by the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) today.

Spanning 1,234 square metres, the pavilion, themed “Energising Sustainability”, is the first net zero carbon installation at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Lau said visitors to the Malaysia Pavilion would be taken on a journey of the nation’s forest conservation and sustainable agri-commodities that have shaped the socio-economic development of Malaysia.

“The reason we showcased the rainforest next to the exhibition on the development of sustainable agri-commodities is to provide a streamlined narrative on the country’s far-sighted land-use management policies in line with our commitment towards balancing economic development and environmental protection.

“Malaysia recognises and appreciates the role of our rainforest as the lung of the planet and this importance has never been greater than at present with the challenge of climate change. We are proud to be a tropical country that recognises this importance from very early on and we are committed to protecting the ancient biosphere for humankind,” she said.

She added that the Malaysia Pavilion aimed to inspire visitors through an immersive experience of Malaysian hospitality and the biodiversity of the rainforest, as well as to showcase the country’s efforts at long-term sustainability across various industries.

Malaysia’s sustainability practices are the main showcase at the first segment of the pavilion, where visitors will be acquainted with Malaysia’s long-standing efforts at sustainable land-use management and forest conservation amidst the immersive 3D projection experience of being inside a Malaysian rainforest.

After the rainforest exhibit, the next room showcases sustainable agri-commodity followed by a room filled with LED columns, where one will learn about Malaysia’s future development directions aided by science, technology and innovation.

Another interesting exhibit is a large hanging LED Cube that teems with 3D visuals on the transformative journey of the national oil and gas company Petronas, including its net zero emission target by 2050.

The other exhibition halls feature the implementation of smart cities framework in guiding sustainable urbanisation while the last installation showcases smart network which illustrates the integration of digital technologies in keeping pace with governance, resource management, environmental protection, mobility and commerce.

Mosti is the lead ministry for Malaysia’s overall participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation is the implementing agency.

Malaysia is holding 26 specially-curated weekly thematic trade and business programmes covering 10 key industries.

The weekly programme is helmed and supported by 21 ministries, five state governments and 70 agencies, with about 300 companies joining the programme as business delegates to explore global trade and business opportunities. — Bernama