Anwar holds hands up after Pakatan’s stunning loss in Melaka, says awaiting post-mortem after calls to step down

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya October 29, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged calls for his resignation following Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) dismal showing at the recent Melaka polls, but sought to downplay urgency to do so now.

English daily The Star quoted the Port Dickson MP saying that all views from the coalition following Saturday’s elections, including those calling for his resignation as PH chairman, will be taken into account.

“It’s okay, we will look into it. But I just want to remind here that opinions shouldn’t be deemed as arrogant as it could trigger negative reactions,” he was quoted saying.

Anwar was responding to calls by PH’s component party DAP’s Bilut assemblyman Lee Chin Chen, who called for him to step down following the less than impressive performance in Melaka.

He reportedly made these comments at a book launch in Bangi yesterday.

The PKR president also said he shoulders the responsibility for PH’s loss in Melaka and that a post mortem conducted by an independent committee will be done to analyse its performance.

"We must look at all aspects because it is not as simple as that. Sentiments of the Chinese, Indians, and Malays are different,” he reportedly said.

When asked about PH’s decision to field Umno defectors Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Datuk Nor Azman Hassan, which observers have blamed for their loss, Anwar said it was a collective decision made by the Melaka PH’s leadership.

“They were confident that this is the way to return the mandate to Pakatan. There were numerous occasions when Pakatan leaders in the state were appealing that we agree on the participation of the four to reinstate the mandate to Pakatan.

“Mohamad Sabu disagreed. But after a series of meetings, we were persuaded, so in a way, I cannot shy from that responsibility,” he said, referring to the Parti Amanah Negara president.

This after Barisan Nasional won a landslide 21 out of 28 seats in the recent Melaka state elections.

Anwar’s PKR won none of the seats it contested, with DAP managing four and Amanah the one seat.

Perikatan Nasional, who analysts believe took a portion of PH’s vote share, managed to bag two seats.