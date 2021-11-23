Singapore travel pass site down hours after opening for Malaysian, Indonesian travellers

Earlier in November, the authorities announced that Singapore and Malaysia will launch a vaccinated travel lane between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport from November 29. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 — A surge of close to 35,000 users trying to log in to the SafeTravel website to apply for the vaccinated travel pass led to a disruption for several hours yesterday (November 22).

The system only resumed normalcy at 3pm, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement.

The authority said that the “immediate surge” occurred when the application portal for the pass opened for travellers from Malaysia and Indonesia at 10am that day.

The system was “upscaled” over the weekend in anticipation of the demand, but there was an error in the configuration.

The authority said that it regrets the inconvenience caused and thanked applicants for their understanding.

It added that there is no quota for the passes that are issued for air travel.

It stressed that Singaporeans and permanent residents do not need to apply for the passes to enter the country under the vaccinated travel lane scheme.

Under the scheme, fully vaccinated travellers will be able to travel between Singapore and Malaysia, and be subjected to Covid-19 tests in lieu of serving quarantine or a stay-home notice.

For a start, there will be six daily flights from Changi Airport in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia under the scheme.

On Saturday, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said that Singapore is optimistic that a similar travel lane scheme for Malaysia’s land border will also be launched by the end of November.

Members of the public may refer to SafeTravel’s website at www.safetravel.ica.gov.sg/arriving/overview for more information on the travel lane requirements. ― TODAY